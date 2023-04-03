Truth is my weapon in this struggle to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2023 5:23 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on Monday granted bail by a Surat court in criminal defamation case, where he has been convicted and sentenced, said that “truth” is his “weapon in this struggle”.

In series of tweets in Hindi, Gandhi proclaimed that it was “a fight to save democracy” and against “mitra kaal”, and “in this struggle, truth is my weapon and truth is my shelter”.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached Surat, accompanied by sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi while various Congress Chief Ministers received him at the airport.

Thousands of Congress workers trooped down to Surat city but have been halted in their tracks and prevented from going there to express solidarity with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders said.

