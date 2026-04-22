Truth won in Kaleshwaram row: KTR hails Telangana HC order

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, April 22, said that the Telangana High Court’s order offering relief to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and other officials from arrest, based on Justice PC Ghose Commission’s report, is a “victory of the people.”

With the High Court’s verdict, he said it has been proven that the Kaleshwaram project didn’t collapse like the Congress government has been alleging, but its revengeful and “malicious propaganda got washed away in the Godavari waters.”

Terming the Ghose Commission report as a “trash commission report,” he said the High Court’s verdict is a slap on the face of the Congress government.

He called the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, an “unintelligent person who resorted to a smear campaign against the BRS” by just following the script given to him by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders.

He attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, questioning why the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was being selective with regard to responding to the incidents pertaining to major irrigation projects in Telangana.

“Six workers perished in the SLBC tunnel collapse, the Sunkisala Project’s retaining wall collapsed, Peddavagu got washed away, and they (Congress leaders) are blasting away the check-dams. Why doesn’t the NDSA doesn’t visit those sites?” he asked.

He specifically targeted Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, alleging that the latter has been acting as a protective wall to save Chief minister A Revanth Reddy from various scams.

“We had alleged that Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law got the contracts of AMRUT 2.0 through fraudulent and dubious means. We also proved the CM’s brother’s involvement in the Singareni coal scam. Why is it that the minister in the Home Ministry, who is supposed to catch the thief, not taking any action?” he said.

KTR said that Ajmal Kasab being a terrorist caught on camera was as true as Revanth Reddy being caught on camera with cash in the infamous “vote for note” case, against which KTR said the Centre has been shielding the Telangana CM from.

Wondering how the Solicitor General and the Assistant Solicitor General were pursuing the cash for vote case, KTR said that only time will bring out the truth.

“Remember my words, Revanth Reddy will one day bury Congress deep inside the ground, and will either start a new political party or join the BJP in the future,” the BRS leader said.

He advised the state government to focus on the farmers and governance, instead of focusing on “gossip.”