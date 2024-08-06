Try Gold Ice Cream in Hyderabad – Where to indulge & price info

Hyderabad, celebrated as a culinary paradise, has long been a magnet for food enthusiasts, drawing them in with its rich and diverse gastronomic offerings. From the iconic Biryanis and Haleem to an array of delectable street snacks, the city never fails to tantalize the taste buds of both locals and visitors alike.

Amidst this bustling food scene, where flavors and traditions intermingle, it is often the odd food creations with unique presentations and unexpected combinations that steal the spotlight. These innovative culinary delights leave everyone amazed and speechless.

One such food item that has caught our attention is the lavish and viral Gold Ice Cream.

Gold Ice Cream, Where to Indulge In Hyderabad?

After the extravagant introductions of Gold Dosa and Gold Idli, Hyderabad now presents the 24 Karat Gold Ice Cream. Aptly named “Mighty Midas,” this opulent delicacy, priced at a staggering Rs 1179, is making waves not just for its price but for its extraordinary presentation. It is topped with an edible 24-carat gold paper.

To experience this extravagant treat, head to Huber & Holly, the establishment behind this golden wonder. The store has multiple branches across the city.

Each bite promises an experience like no other, merging the rich, creamy goodness of premium ice cream with the opulence of gold.

Have you tried the Mighty Midas Gold Ice Cream in Hyderabad? If yes, we would love to hear about your experience.