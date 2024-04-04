TS BIE warns junior colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: As the admission schedule for the academic year 2024-25 has not yet been released, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has issued a stern warning to private junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, asking them to refrain from conducting unauthorized admission activities.

According to a senior official from TS BIE, several complaints have been received this week regarding unauthorized admission activities, pre-admissions, and misleading testing procedures carried out by certain private junior colleges.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues heatwave warning as temperatures soar

The Board warns the colleges that serious action will be taken against any institution found violating this directive. It has urged students and parents to refrain from seeking admissions in junior colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts until the official admission schedule is provided.

The provisional affiliation process for the academic year 2024-25 is currently underway. A list of affiliated junior colleges will soon be made available on the official TS BIE websites (click here). Parents are advised to admit their children only to these affiliated junior colleges.

The senior official from the BIE mentioned that any deviation from the prescribed admission schedule will be considered a violation of established norms, and the Board will take appropriate actions as per the applicable provisions. Therefore, junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts have been urged to ensure strict compliance with the rules and regulations set forth by TS BIE to avoid any repercussions.