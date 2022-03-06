TS EAMCET 2022: Major changes including syllabus reduction likely

Hyderabad: In order to provide relief to the students who are appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022, the syllabus of the entrance exam is likely to be slashed.

It is expected that 70 percent of the intermediate syllabus will be considered for the entrance examination.

The official announcement in this regard is expected to be made by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) after the Common Entrance Test committee meeting that is scheduled to be held on Monday, Telangana Today reported.

Apart from a reduction in the syllabus, the committee may also decide not to consider intermediate marks while allotting TS EAMCET ranks. The ranks may be allotted only based on marks scored in the entrance exam.

Usually, the TS EAMCET ranks are allotted based on marks scored both in the intermediate exam and the entrance exam. While calculating rank, 25 percent weightage is given to intermediate marks whereas, TS EAMCET marks get 75 percent weightage.

TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 is likely to be held in the month of June. The schedule of the test will be released soon.

As intermediate examinations of major subjects will end on May 5 and students usually get four weeks’ time after the exams, TS EAMCET is most likely to be held in June.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for lateral entry into the engineering and pharmacy course is also likely to be held in the month of June 2022.