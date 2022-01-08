TS EAMCET 2022: Uncertainty prevails due to COVID-19 third wave

Hyderabad: Although Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is expected to be held in the last week of June or the first week of July, uncertainty prevails due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The notification of the examination is likely to be released in March.

Currently, the dates of the TS EAMCET are not determined because of the COVID-19 crisis. Depending on the COVID-19 condition at the time, and taking into account the intermediate examinations and other national level entrance examination dates, officials will confirm the dates of the entrance test for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture.

In 2021, the TS EAMCET was held on August 4th, 6th, and 9th. Out of the 2,27,000 applicants that took the TS EAMCET 2021, 85.70 percent qualified in the examination.

Telangana records 2,295 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Telangana continued to record a surge in daily COVID-19 cases with 2,295 new infections being reported on Friday, taking the tally to 6,89,751 while the death toll rose to 4,039 with three more fatalities, a health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,452, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (232) and Ranga Reddy (218) district, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 278 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,75,851. The number of active cases rose to 9,861, the bulletin said.

It said 64,474 samples were tested on Friday and the total number examined to date was 3,00,02,149.