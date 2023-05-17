TS EAMCET 2023: Know your expected ranks based on entrance exam marks

Candidates can submit objections on engineering stream key until May 17

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 17th May 2023 1:11 pm IST
Telangana inter results 2023
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has recently released the answer key for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam. Candidates can download the answer key and their response sheets from the official website of TS EAMCET 2023. Based on their expected marks in TS EAMCET 2023, their possible ranks in the exam can be calculated.

If candidates have any objections regarding the engineering stream key, they can submit them until May 17. The last for submission of objections on the agriculture and medical stream key was May 16.

Estimating expected TS EAMCET 2023 ranks Based on marks

Candidates can calculate their expected TS EAMCET 2023 ranks based on their marks obtained in the exam. According to Sakshi, the following is the expected rank distribution based on marks:

MS Education Academy
Marks TS EAMCET 2023 expected ranks
155-1601-50
150-15451-200
140-149201-500
130-139501-1000
120-1291001-2000
110-1192001-4000
100-1094001-6000
90-996001-10000
80-8910001-15000
70-7915001-25000
60-6925001-40000
50-5940001-50000
40-4950001-80000
Less than 40Above 80 thousand

Downloading TS EAMCET 2023 answer key

To download the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key, follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here).
  • Click on the “Master Question Papers” section.
  • The TS EAMCET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

TS EAMCET 2023 results expected by May-end

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 10 to 14, and the results are expected to be declared by the end of May 2023. A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allocated different centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with an impressive 94.11 percent appearing for the exam. The exam was conducted in two streams, with the AM stream held on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14.

Also Read
TS EAMCET 2023 results expected by May-end

Once declared, the TS EAMCET 2023 results will be published on the official website of the exam.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 17th May 2023 1:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button