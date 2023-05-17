TS EAMCET 2023: Know your expected ranks based on entrance exam marks

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has recently released the answer key for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam. Candidates can download the answer key and their response sheets from the official website of TS EAMCET 2023. Based on their expected marks in TS EAMCET 2023, their possible ranks in the exam can be calculated.

If candidates have any objections regarding the engineering stream key, they can submit them until May 17. The last for submission of objections on the agriculture and medical stream key was May 16.

Estimating expected TS EAMCET 2023 ranks Based on marks

Candidates can calculate their expected TS EAMCET 2023 ranks based on their marks obtained in the exam. According to Sakshi, the following is the expected rank distribution based on marks:

Marks TS EAMCET 2023 expected ranks 155-160 1-50 150-154 51-200 140-149 201-500 130-139 501-1000 120-129 1001-2000 110-119 2001-4000 100-109 4001-6000 90-99 6001-10000 80-89 10001-15000 70-79 15001-25000 60-69 25001-40000 50-59 40001-50000 40-49 50001-80000 Less than 40 Above 80 thousand

Downloading TS EAMCET 2023 answer key

To download the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here).

Click on the “Master Question Papers” section.

The TS EAMCET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

TS EAMCET 2023 results expected by May-end

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 10 to 14, and the results are expected to be declared by the end of May 2023. A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allocated different centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with an impressive 94.11 percent appearing for the exam. The exam was conducted in two streams, with the AM stream held on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14.

Also Read TS EAMCET 2023 results expected by May-end

Once declared, the TS EAMCET 2023 results will be published on the official website of the exam.