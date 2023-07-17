TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment results released; Phase 2 schedule announced

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the seat allotment results for the first round of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023).

The results of the first round can be checked on the official website of TS EAMCET 2023.

Steps to download TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here). Click on ‘Candidate’s Login’. Once logged in, the candidate can download the allotment order.

Candidates who secured seats in the first round of TS EAMCET 2023 must self-report for admission on the official portal before July 22, 2023. They also need to make the payment online.

Second phase of TS EAMCET counselling

The second phase of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling will begin on July 24, 2023.

For the second phase, candidates need to complete the online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline center, date, and time to attend for certificate verification on July 24 and 25.

The next step of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling is certificate verification, which will be done on July 26.

After the certification verification process of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling, candidates can exercise options from July 24 to July 27. The options will be frozen on July 27.

The provisional allotments of seats will be released on or before July 31. Following the release of allotments, payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from July 31 to August 2.