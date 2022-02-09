TS EAMCET expected to be held in June

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is expected to be conducted in the month of June. The schedule of the test will be released after the announcement of JEE main timetable.

As intermediate examinations of major subjects will end on May 5 and students are usually get four weeks’ time after the exams, TS EAMCET is most likely to be held in June.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has already constituted a committee that is responsible for both TS EAMCET and admissions after the examination. It has also appointed Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) Rector Prof A Govardhan as convener.

Apart from TS EAMCET, Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for lateral entry into the engineering and pharmacy course is likely to be held in the month of June.

Recently, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the schedule for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations.

As per the schedule released by the board, Inter first-year exams will be held from April 20 to May 2 whereas, second-year exams will be conducted from April 21 to May 5. All examinations will be conducted in the morning session i.e., from 9 am to 12 noon.

The intermediate examination 2022 will be conducted based on 70 percent of the total syllabus in each subject. Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had accorded permission to the board to reduce the syllabus by 30 percent.