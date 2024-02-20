TS EAPCET 2024 registrations to open on Feb 21: Details here

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, is set to release the notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 on Wednesday, February 21.

Starting February 26, candidates can submit online applications on official website. The deadline for registration without incurring a late fee is April 6. Notably, this year, the registration process will include EWS details of the candidates.

Applicants will have the option to edit and correct the data in their application forms from April 8 to 12. Furthermore, late registrations will be accepted until April 9 and 14 with late fees of Rs 250 and Rs 500 respectively. Additionally, candidates can register with late fees of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 until April 19 and May 4 respectively.

Hall tickets for the exam can be downloaded starting May 1, and the entrance tests are scheduled from May 9 onwards. The engineering stream test will be held on May 9 and 10, while the A&P test is scheduled for May 11 and 12. Both exams will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

This year, the entrance test will cover 100 percent of the syllabus for the first and second-year intermediate levels. Similar to last year, the tests will be offered in English and Telugu, as well as English and Urdu. In cases of discrepancies between the Telugu or Urdu versions, the English version will prevail.

For more information, candidates can contact JNTU helplines 7416923578 and 7416908215.