TS ECET 2022: Final phase seat allotments to be released on September 29

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to release TS ECET 20222 final phase allotment on September 29.

Students who have exercised the web option from September 25 till today can log in to their accounts on the official website of TS ECET website to check the seat allotment.

If the student is satisfied with the seat allotment, online self-reporting has to be done. Later, the student has to visit the allotted college and submit the required certificates to complete the admission process before October 10.

TS ECET 2022

It is an entrance test for admission into B.E./B. Tech, Pharmacy courses in university and private engineering and pharmacy colleges.

The minimum marks of the candidates in diploma or B.Sc (Mathematics) degree examination must be 45 percent in case of candidates belonging to OC and 40 percent if the students belong to other categories.