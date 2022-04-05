TS EdCET 2022 notification released, registration from April 7

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) on Monday released a notification for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2022. Registrations for the same will commence from April 7.

The entrance test is slated for July 26 and 27 at 19 regional centers out of which 17 are in Telangana along with Kurnul and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The schedule was released by the TSCHE officials including Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana, TS EdCET 2022 Convener, Prof. A Ramakrishna, and Co-Convener, Prof. P Shankar.

Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree i.e., BA, BCom, BSc, BSc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, BA (Oriental Languages), BBA, or master’s degree, with at least 50 percent aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

Students with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology are required to have 50 percent aggregate marks or any other equivalent qualification.

However, candidates from the reserved categories such as SC, ST, and BC among other reserved categories must have 40 percent marks in the qualifying exam. Students appearing for the final year under-graduate exams are also eligible to take up the entrance test.

Eligible candidates are required to submit online applications on the website till June 15. With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, registration can be done up to July 1 and 15 respectively. The registration fee is Rs.650 (Rs.450 for SC/ST/PH) which can be paid at TS Online, AP Online, Payment Gateway.

The study material for the exam including syllabus, model paper, related instructions, and procedure for online submission of applications are available on the website.