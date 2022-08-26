TS ICET 2022 results to be out tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education to announce the result of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance on Saturday.

After the declaration of TS ICET 2022 result, aspirants who have appeared for this test can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard from the official website (click here).

To download the Telangana ICET 2022 Result, aspirants need to log in with their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. Kakatiya University has conducted the ICET 2022 exam online in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 27 July 2022 and 28 July 2022.

After qualifying this test, candidates will be eligible for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses of all universities of Telangana for the academic year 2022-23.

Prior to the Telangana State ICET 2022 Result 2022, the Kakatiya University, Warangal released the TS ICET answers on 4 August 2022, and the last date to file objections on the answer key was 8 August 2022. To qualify in TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates need to score 25 percent i.e. 50 marks out of total 200.

No minimum qualifying percentage of marks is fixed for candidates belonging to Caste (ST) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). Candidates who are successful in Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 Result will be given a state-wise rank in TS ICET 2022 Merit List.