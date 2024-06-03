TS POLYCET result 2024 declared: Check details

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training in Telangana has declared the TS POLYCET Result 2024 on Monday, June 3. Candidates who took the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can view their results on the official TS POLYCET website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The TS POLYCET exam was held on May 24 with the answer key being published on May 25. The deadline for submitting objections was May 26, 2024.

How to check TS POLYCET results?