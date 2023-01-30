TSBIE cuts inter first year practical exam syllabus by 30 pc

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to reduce inter first practical exam syllabus to 70 percent. However, there will be no change in inter second year syllabus.

The practical exams are scheduled to be held in February 2023.

As per the press release by TSBIE, there will be no change in the theory syllabus of inter exams for first and second year. The inter exams for both years will be conducted in 100 percent syllabus.

Demand to postpone exams

Meanwhile, a few students are demanding the postponement of Telangana inter practical exams alleging that no practical classes were conducted in their colleges.

In some junior colleges, practical classes are not conducted in inter first. In the second year too, the classes are held just before the examination thereby leaving students confused.

It is alleged that some colleges don’t even have proper equipment needed to conduct lab.

TSBIE is gearing up to introduce English practical lab in intermediate courses.

From next academic year, the English practical exam is likely to be conducted for 20 marks by reducing the weightage of the English theory exam to 80.

The board has taken this decision to improve the spoken and comprehension skills of the inter students.