TSBIE extends last date for admissions into inter first year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday extended the last date for admission into inter first year courses for the academic year 2022-23.

After the extension, November 27 becomes the last date for admissions.

The notification issued by the board reads, “All principals of the government/private aided, private un-aided, co-operative, TS residential, TS social welfare residential, TS tribal welfare residential, TS model, KGHV incentive junior colleges and composite degree colleges in Telangana State, who are offering two-year Intermediate course are informed that the last date for admissions into first year Intermediate for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended up to November 27”.

“The admission login will be opened on November 21”, it added.

The board further made it clear that there will be no further extension of the admission date.

100% syllabus in Telangana inter I, II year exam 2023

Earlier, TSBIE disclosed that it is going to conduct inter I and II year exam 2023 based on 100 percent syllabus. Apart from it, the question papers will be in the old pattern.

With these changes, TSBIE basically withdrew the relaxations given due to the pandemic.

The relaxations that were introduced after the outbreak of the pandemic were 70 percent syllabus and 50 percent choice in question. They continued for two academic years.

Recently, the board decided to withdraw relaxations as the situation in the state and country has returned to normal and in-person classes are being conducted in the intermediate colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

Inter I and II year students can view the syllabus available on the official website of the board (click here).