TSCSB arrests 2 most wanted criminals in cyber slavery cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) on Saturday, May 24, arrested two persons, wanted in multiple cases of ‘cyber slavery.’

The accused have been identified as 36-year-old Kolanati Nagashiva alias James from Jeedimetla and 29-year-old Hithesh Arjana Somya from Gujarat.

Police said the arrests were made based on complaints received from victims who fell prey to cyber slavery between March and April. As many as 23 cybercrime cases were registered at various police stations in Telangana. These victims, who returned to India, were involved in illegal cyber fraud call center activities in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

During investigations, Kolanati Nagashiva was found guilty in three cybercrime cases lodged at different police stations in Telangana. He had been absconding since.

Police finally nabbed Kolanati Nagashiva when he landed at the Kolkata Airport from Laos on May 19. He was taken into custody by a team on a transit warrant issued by a court in West Bengal and then shifted to Telangana.

The other accused, Hithesh Arjana Somya, was arrested in New Delhi. He was repatriated from Myanmar along with a few cyber slavery victims. Investigations revealed he is involved in two cyber slavery cases registered at the Manakonduru police station at Karimnagar and Khanapur police station at Nirmal district.