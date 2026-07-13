TSHRC cannot hear workplace stress complaint against pvt firm: HC

The case was filed by a former employee of Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited, who alleged she suffered a miscarriage due to work-related stress.

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Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, July 13, set aside the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) proceedings against a private company involving workplace stress, saying the Commission did not have the authority to hear the case.

The case was filed by a former employee of Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited, who alleged she suffered a miscarriage due to work-related stress.

Wells Fargo argued that under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission can hear cases involving human rights violations by government officials or public authorities, not private employers.

Subhan Bakery

The High Court agreed with the company and cancelled the proceedings before the Human Rights Commission.

However, the court said the former employee can still approach another court or legal authority that has the power to hear such cases. It also said any future case should be decided on its own merits, without being influenced by this judgment.

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