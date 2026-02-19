TSHRC orders water, power restoration to 30 Dalit families in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), on Thursday, February 19, issued an interim order directing immediate restoration of drinking water and electricity to 30 Dalit families of Hanamkonda district, which were disconnected despite holding valid house-site pattas.

Commission Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther’s order was based on complaints filed by Dalit residents of Cherabanda Raju Nagar, who alleged caste discrimination and constant threats with drinking water and electricity disconnection, as well as demolition of their houses.

Also Read Water, electricity cut off in Dalit settlement of Odisha village

The Commission directed the Hanamkonda District Collector, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) to immediately restore water and power supply and refrain from coercive eviction measures.

“Such actions violate the constitutional guarantees of equality and the right to life with dignity. We have directed the Warangal Police Commissioner to prevent caste-based intimidation and ensure protection to the residents,” Justice Akther said.

The Chief Secretary and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy have been directed to monitor the situation. The Commission has sought a detailed report by March 9.