TSHRC orders water, power restoration to 30 Dalit families in Hanamkonda

Alleging caste discrimination, the families said the disconnection took place despite holding valid house-site pattas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 11:31 pm IST
Officials discuss water and power restoration plans with Dalit families in Hanamkonda.
TSHRC Commission Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther with Dalit families of Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), on Thursday, February 19, issued an interim order directing immediate restoration of drinking water and electricity to 30 Dalit families of Hanamkonda district, which were disconnected despite holding valid house-site pattas.

Commission Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther’s order was based on complaints filed by Dalit residents of Cherabanda Raju Nagar, who alleged caste discrimination and constant threats with drinking water and electricity disconnection, as well as demolition of their houses.

The Commission directed the Hanamkonda District Collector, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) to immediately restore water and power supply and refrain from coercive eviction measures.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“Such actions violate the constitutional guarantees of equality and the right to life with dignity. We have directed the Warangal Police Commissioner to prevent caste-based intimidation and ensure protection to the residents,” Justice Akther said.

The Chief Secretary and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy have been directed to monitor the situation. The Commission has sought a detailed report by March 9.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 11:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button