TSMC 3nm chip to make iPhone 15 more power efficient

Taipei: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) new 3-nanometer (3nm) chip will make Apple’s iPhone 15 more power efficient by 35 per cent.

The benefit of 3nm processors over the present 4nm and 5nm ones is that they can provide better performance while unquestionably consuming less power, reports AppleInsider.

TSMC held a ceremony on Thursday to mark the official start of production where company chairman, Mark Liu, claimed that the new 3nm processors were 35 per cent more power efficient and have an undefined increase in speed.

“The semiconductor industry will grow rapidly over the next decade,” Liu said.

Moreover, he said that TSMC is confident of the future and that it will continue to work in Taiwan despite building plants elsewhere, the report said.

According to the company, its 3nm process is the most advanced semiconductor technology in both power, performance, and area (PPA) and in transistor technology, and a full-node advance from the 5nm generation.