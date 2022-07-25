TSMFC slammed by Congress leader for cancelling minorities’ loans

Hyderabad: Former Chairman of Hyderabad Congress Minorities Department Sameer Waliullah on Monday announced that he would approach the court against the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) for cancelling over 1.53 lakh applications submitted by the poor minority youth seeking loans under the bank-link subsidy scheme.

“Telangana Government, through the TSMFC, invited applications from unemployed youth belonging to minority communities to provide loans under bank-linked subsidy scheme in the year 2015-16. More than 1.53 lakh youngsters applied for loans. None of those applications was either approved or rejected. Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other TRS leaders gave fake assurances that those applications will be approved. The TRS Govt then stopped seeking fresh loan applications,” said Waliullah.

He said that now, seven years later, TSMFC announced that it will give loans to 5,000 families and sought fresh applications. It also announced that the applications filed earlier stand cancelled. “This is a huge injustice and we will not tolerate this,” Sameer Waliullah said in a media statement today.

Sameer Waliullah said that more than 1.53 lakh loan applicants have been waiting since 2015-16 with the hope that one day or the other their applications would be approved. However, instead of apologising for the delay in clearing those applications, minorities welfare minister Koppula Eshwar announced all previous applications stand cancelled.

This is an open humiliation for the poor applicants who waited patiently for the last 7 years. The TRS government cannot mistreat Muslims and other minorities in this manner. We will approach the court seeking orders that the TSMFC consider the previous applications and also pay compensation to the applications for the mental agony they underwent for the last seven years,” he said.

The Congress leader also ridiculed the fresh loan scheme for minorities announced by the state. He said that the government has approved just Rs 50 crore to execute the ‘Bank Linked Subsidy – Economic Support Scheme’ for minorities and it proposes to provide loans to only 5,000 beneficiaries. He said at least 10 lakh educated Muslim youth were jobless and meet the criteria to get a loan under the state government’s scheme. However, the government wants to limit the number of beneficiaries to just 5,000 families.

“TRS government has an annual budget of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore and it falsely claims that it was spending over Rs. 1,000 crores per annum on minorities’ welfare. If these claims are true, then why does it has no money to help the jobless youth of minority communities?” he asked.

Sameer Waliullah informed that the Congress party has already begun the process to approach the applicants who applied for loans in 2015-16. He said legal experts were being consulted to check whether to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on behalf of all applications or make the applicants file cases individually.