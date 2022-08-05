TSPCCC is the pride of Telangana: DGP Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) of the state M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday said that the newly inaugurated State police Command and Control Center was a pride of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the center, Reddy said that they had built the center in such a manner that it would also become the pride of the country. Stating that CM KCR came up with the idea of the command and control center on June 2,2014, he said that the CM had always helped the police department although they did not make any request to support the department. He said that the state government had always stood by the police department of Telangana. Stating that he has played an important role in the development of the police department in the last eight years, he recalled that the CM had sent him to foreign countries to study about the foreign policing when he was working as Hyderabad CP.

He said that they had made a comprehensive study on the policing system of the foreign countries, he said that the criminals were now using latest technologies to commit the crimes. He said that they built the command and control center in order to be ahead of the criminals. He said that all government departments could work together from the center and added that there was no such command control center in the world. He said that the center would act as a hub for all the villages and police stations of the state. Reddy said that they would link all the wings of the police department with the center and added that the center would give a sense of protection to all the people of the state. He thanked the state government for extending its complete support in the construction of the center.