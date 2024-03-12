TSPSC announces exam schedule for accounts, hostel welfare officer vacancies

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has issued a notification for the commencement of a written examination for the recruitment of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade 2 and Hostel Welfare Officers in various departments for 581 available vacancies.

The examination for the Divisional Accounts Officer will begin on June 30, whereas the hostel welfare officer exam will be held on June 24.

Both exams will be conducted in CBRT (computer-based recruitment test) mode. The day-wise schedule for the examination will be announced soon, and the candidates can download hall tickets from the TSPSC website one week before the examination date.