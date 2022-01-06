TSPSC: Certificate verification for typist posts to begin on Jan 17

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC) on Wednesday announced that the certificate verification for the posts of typist will begin on January 17.

The verification will be held till January 22, 2022 at the office of TSPSC, Prathibha Bhavan on M.J. Road, Nampally. It is held for the posts of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

The shortlisted candidates can download the memo which mentions the documents needed at the time of certification verification.

The result of the written examination that was conducted for the posts was released last month. For 127 vacancies, 5885 candidates applied. Out of 5885 candidates, 3968 took the examination.

Based on the result of the written examination, 3942 candidates have been admitted to the merit list. The final list of selected candidates will be out after the completion of the certificate verification process.

The list of selected candidates can be downloaded from the official website of TSPSC (click here).