TSPSC disallows applicants to write exams on flimsy grounds

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th September 2023 8:18 pm IST
TSPSC disallows applicants to write exams on flimsy grounds

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission examinations which are being held after 15 years to fill in a huge number of vacancies are creating stonewalls for the candidates.

Peoples Career

On the first day (on Tuesday) at an examination centre in Secunderabad, several candidates were denied entry to the exam hall when they reached there at least 20 minutes earlier than the given time of 10-00 am. The candidates were told that as per the rules they should have reported by 9-30 am. This rule was mentioned on the back page of the hall ticket which many candidates missed to read.

Repeated pleas by the candidates with the officials at the gate did not yield any results. Experiencing the unkind behavior of the officials some of the candidates were found weeping.

MS Education Academy

One of the candidates said, “This was my opportunity to write the exam after [S1] [S2] waiting for several years.  What shall I do now? Wait for another 15 years?  By then I will be disqualified on my growing age plea?”

The examinations are expected to continue for several more days and likely to be over by the first week of October.

Will the authorities give the candidates who were forced to return home without appearing for examinations another chance?  This writer feels they should.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th September 2023 8:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button