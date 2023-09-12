TSPSC disallows applicants to write exams on flimsy grounds

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission examinations which are being held after 15 years to fill in a huge number of vacancies are creating stonewalls for the candidates.

On the first day (on Tuesday) at an examination centre in Secunderabad, several candidates were denied entry to the exam hall when they reached there at least 20 minutes earlier than the given time of 10-00 am. The candidates were told that as per the rules they should have reported by 9-30 am. This rule was mentioned on the back page of the hall ticket which many candidates missed to read.

Repeated pleas by the candidates with the officials at the gate did not yield any results. Experiencing the unkind behavior of the officials some of the candidates were found weeping.

One of the candidates said, “This was my opportunity to write the exam after [S1] [S2] waiting for several years. What shall I do now? Wait for another 15 years? By then I will be disqualified on my growing age plea?”

The examinations are expected to continue for several more days and likely to be over by the first week of October.

Will the authorities give the candidates who were forced to return home without appearing for examinations another chance? This writer feels they should.