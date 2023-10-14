‘TSPSC exam delay led to depression’: Kin of woman who died by suicide

Hyderabad: After a woman allegedly died by suicide due to the postponement of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam notification, her brother has said that the girl fell into depression after the exams were postponed.

The brother of the victim, Pranay Kumar said, “She was preparing for the Group exams for the last 2 years by staying at a private hostel and taking the coaching. Earlier she was preparing for 2 years at home and she shifted here after the notifications were released. She fell into depression after the exams were postponed. She had called me 2 days back and cried a lot, I consoled her. However, she committed suicide as she could not handle it.”

The woman, identified as Pravalika and aged around 23 years, allegedly committed suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar, which is known as the student hub, police said.

After getting the news of the suicide, students gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest against the government by blocking the main road in the area and not allowing the police to shift the body.

A suicide note was recovered by the police in which she stated that she was sorry to her family and that she couldn’t do anything for them, an official said.

A student of Osmania University, Suresh Yadav said, “Pravallika was a very bright student. She fell into depression as the exams were postponed and she has been taking coaching by spending lakhs of rupees. She was very sad that she had to go back home as unemployed on this Bathukamma festival. The government is responsible for this. KCR should be A1 and KTR should be made A2 in this case. Ex-gratia should also be given to the family. The police have attacked the students as we were doing a peaceful protest here.”

The Congress has hit out at the KCR government alleging that it was responsible for the repeated postponement of the TSPSC exams.

‘Thousands of voices are demanding justice on behalf of Pravallika, the girl who committed suicide in Ashok Nagar, but KCR is not listening. Human lives are not valued under this gentleman’s regime. Youth have no fate except murders, suicides and rapes under demon rule. Pravallika’s suicide letter shows this. The government should respond to the student’s suicide” said Congress State Chief Revanth Reddy in a post on X.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Laxman expressed anguish over the death, saying, “The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum. Pravallika is extremely painful news. She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS Govt, she has taken such extreme step,” he said in a post on X.