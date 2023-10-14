Telangana: TSPSC aspirant ends life; Cong, BJP slam BRS

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room in Ashok Nagar here, leading to a protest by government jobs aspirants in the locality, police said on Saturday.

Ashok Nagar is a hub of coaching centres and job aspirants.

Hundreds join in flash #protests, at midnight, after a 25 yrs old woman, Pravallika, a #GovtJobAspirant allegedly ends her life in Ashok Nagar, #Hyderabad.

Reportedly she was staying in a girl hostel and preparing for exams, frustrated with repeated cancels & delay.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/jnfDcng27Z — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 13, 2023

While the police said the woman, a native of Warangal, took the extreme step on Friday night due to personal issues, the protesters claimed that she ended her life since she was not getting a job and the state Public Service Commission has postponed the group-2 service exam recently.

A large number of job aspirants gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the state government. They also tried to prevent the police from taking the woman’s body to a hospital.

After high drama the body of Marri Pallavi, was shifted from the hostel at Ashoknagar to Gandhi Hospital mortuary in the night.

The police detained several of the protestors and shifted to the police stations.

M Venkateshwarlu DCP Central zone said the woman had shifted to the hostel 15 days ago.

“Pallavi was depressed since she came to hostel. We are yet to ascertain the reason for her suicide,” said the DCP.

The official said about 8 pm, a roommate of Pallavi went to buy something and on return found the door bolted from inside. After opening the door she was found hanging.

The parents of Pallavi reached the city from Warangal her native place.

BJP, Congress target BRS

BJP MP K Laxman, who had reached the spot, claimed on X that he had demanded that the woman’s suicide letter be made public but he was “arrested”.

“She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS government, she took the extreme step,” he said.

The BJP MP demanded justice for the woman and also others affected by the “sheer negligence” of the state government.

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the suicide and alleged that the BRS government has failed to conduct recruitment exams properly.

The K Chandrashekar Rao government had earlier come under flak from the opposition Congress and BJP over the question paper leak of recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

(With inputs from ANI)