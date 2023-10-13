Hyderabad: Student’s suicide sparks tension in Chikkadpally

The victim was allegedly depressed over repeated cancellations of government exams

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 14th October 2023 12:48 am IST
Scores of protestors gathered at Ashok Nagar against the suicide of a student at hostel.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Ashok Nagar area as protest rocked rocked the locality following a suicide of a female student on Friday night. The 23-year-old Marri Pravalika, from Warangal district, was said to be depressed over the repeated cancellation competitive government exams.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A large number of students suddenly appeared in the area as the news of the incident spread. They staged a protest in the area, causing a brief unrest before police took situation under control.

The traffic in the area was affected due to the protest on a busy Chikkadpally road. The suicide incident took place at Brindhavan Hostel in Ashok Nagar under Chikkadpally police station limits.

MS Education Academy

The police deployed additional forces in the area and shift the body to government hospital for post mortem.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 14th October 2023 12:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of SM Bilal

SM Bilal

Back to top button