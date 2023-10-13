Hyderabad: Student’s suicide sparks tension in Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Ashok Nagar area as protest rocked rocked the locality following a suicide of a female student on Friday night. The 23-year-old Marri Pravalika, from Warangal district, was said to be depressed over the repeated cancellation competitive government exams.

A large number of students suddenly appeared in the area as the news of the incident spread. They staged a protest in the area, causing a brief unrest before police took situation under control.

Protest broke out in Ashok Nagar area at Chikkadpally following suicide of a student Pravlika, police force deployed pic.twitter.com/NBG15ezR4P — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) October 13, 2023

The traffic in the area was affected due to the protest on a busy Chikkadpally road. The suicide incident took place at Brindhavan Hostel in Ashok Nagar under Chikkadpally police station limits.

The police deployed additional forces in the area and shift the body to government hospital for post mortem.

Further investigation into the case is underway.