TSPSC Group 1 prelims final answer key released

Hyderabad: The wait for the Group 1 prelims key has finally come to an end as the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released it on Tuesday.

Earlier, the commission uploaded answer sheets of 2,85,916 candidates and the Group 1 prelims key on its official website. Apart from it, the commission has invited objections against the Group 1 prelims key. The last date for raising the objections was November 4 till 5 pm.

After taking objections into consideration, the final key of TSPSC Group 1 was released yesterday.

TSPSC Group 1 OMR answer sheets

Students can view their TSPSC Group 1 OMR answer sheets till 5 pm on November 29.

It can be downloaded from the official website of TSPSC (click here) after entering the TSPSC ID, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Apart from Group 1 prelims final answer key and OMR answer sheets, TSPSC also uploaded the question paper on the website.

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results are expected to be released soon.

Recently, TSPSC removed the minimum qualifying marks criteria for Group 1 prelims.

The number of candidates who would be admitted to TSPSC mains would be 50 times the number of vacancies in each multi-zone.

Those who will be declared successful in the prelims will have to write main examination. The marks obtained in the mains will be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list.