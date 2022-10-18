TSPSC removes minimum qualifying marks for Group 1 prelims – Here’re details

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday said that there will not be minimum qualifying marks for Group 1 prelims that was conducted on Sunday.

As per the chairman of TSPSC B. Janardhan Reddy, the number of candidates who would be admitted to TSPSC mains would be 50 times the number of vacancies in each multi-zone.

The selection of the students for the mains would be done by following category wise rule of reservation. GO is also issued in this regard.

Reason for removing minimum qualifying marks for TSPSC prelims

One of the reasons for removing minimum qualifying marks for TSPSC prelims could be vacant reserved posts.

Earlier, some posts reserved for certain sections of society were remaining vacant as none of the persons from the section were able to cross the minimum qualifying marks.

After analyzing it, the TSPSC chairman suggested the removal of the requirement of minimum qualifying marks for prelims.

As the government has given nod to the suggestion, now, the reserved posts won’t remain unfulfilled.

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results

The TSPSC Group 1 prelims results are likely to be announced within two months. The preliminary key for the examination will be released after the scanning of the copies of the OMR answer sheet which will take eight working days.

Also Read TSPSC Group 1 prelims results likely to be released in two months

The final key will be released after taking objections, if any, on the preliminary key. It will be decided by an expert committee.

Those who will be declared successful in the prelims will have to write mains examination. The marks obtained in mains will be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list.