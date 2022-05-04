TSPSC Group 1 recruitment process begins, over 13K applications received

Hyderabad: TSPSC Group 1 recruitment process to fill 503 posts began on May 2, 2022. Till Tuesday, 13, 545 applications were received by the commission.

Last week, the notification for the Group 1 posts was released inviting applications from graduate candidates.

As per the notification, the last date for applying for the recruitment is May 31, 2022. The preliminary test and main exam for TSPSC Group I are likely to be held in July/August and November/December 2022 respectively.

Eligibility for TSPSC Group 1 recruitment

For most of the posts, the candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree. However, for the post of Regional Transport Officer in Transport Service, the candidates must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification whereas, for the post of Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service), they must hold a degree in commerce or economics or mathematics.

Apart from it, the candidates must satisfy age criteria. They must be in the age group of 18-44 years as of July 1, 2022. However, for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service), Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service), and Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service), they must be in the age group of 21-31 years.

List of TSPSC Group 1 posts

Deputy Collector [ Civil Services, (Executive Branch)] Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service) Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services) Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service) District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services) District Registrar (Registration Services) Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service) Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service) Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service) Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service) Assistant Director (Social Welfare) including District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Service) District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service) District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service). District Employment Officer (Employment Service) Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services) Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service) Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service) Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service).

How to apply for TSPSC Group 1 exams

Interested and eligible candidates need to complete One Time Registration (OTR) on the TSPSC website before applying for the Group 1 exams.

Those who have already completed OTR can apply using their TSPSC ID.

They have to pay the application process fee and examination fee of Rs. 200 and Rs. 120 respectively. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH, ex-servicemen of Telangana State, and unemployed applicants are exempted from payment of the examination fee.

For more details, candidates can read the details notification from the official website of TSPSC (click here).

TSPSC Group 1 recruitment process

As per GO MS No.55 issued recently, the recruitment process will now consist of a preliminary test and a written exam. Earlier, it was a three-stage process, consisting of a preliminary test, a written exam, and an interview.

The duration of the preliminary test for the TSPSC Group I post will be two hours and it will carry 150 marks. As the test will be qualifying in nature, the marks obtained in the test will not be counted for ranking.

Candidates who clear the preliminary test will have to write the main exam which will consist of six papers, each of 150 marks. Apart from it, there will be one qualifying paper.

Following is the list of the papers in the main exam:

Paper I (General Essay) Paper II (History, Cultural and Geography) Paper III (Indian Society, Constitution, and Governance) Paper IV (Economy and Development) Paper V (Science and Technology and Data Interpretation) Paper VI (Telangana Movement and State Formation) General English (Qualifying in nature).

The number of candidates who would be declared qualified for the main exam would be 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone. While declaring the list of qualified candidates, the rule of reservation for community, gender, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Physically Challenged and sports will be followed.