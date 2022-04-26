TSPSC Group I: Govt notifies changes in recruitment process

Hyderabad: Telangana state government on Monday notified the changes in the TSPSC Group I recruitment process as the commission is gearing up to conduct the exam to fill the posts.

As per GO MS No.55 issued yesterday, the recruitment process will now consist of a preliminary test and a written exam. Earlier, it was a three-stage process, consisting of a preliminary test, a written exam, and an interview.

TSPSC Group I preliminary test, main exam

The duration of the preliminary test for the TSPSC Group I post will be two hours and it will carry 150 marks. As the test will be qualifying in nature, the marks obtained in the test will not be counted for ranking.

Candidates who clear the preliminary test will have to write the main exam which will consist of six papers, each of 150 marks. Apart from it, there will be one qualifying paper.

Following is the list of the papers in the main exam:

Paper I (General Essay) Paper II (History, Cultural and Geography) Paper III (Indian Society, Constitution, and Governance) Paper IV (Economy and Development) Paper V (Science and Technology and Data Interpretation) Paper VI (Telangana Movement and State Formation) General English (Qualifying in nature).

The number of candidates who would be declared qualified for the main exam would be 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone. While declaring the list of qualified candidates, the rule of reservation for community, gender, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Physically Challenged and sports will be followed.

TSPSC Group II written exam

Meanwhile, the TSPSC Group II recruitment will be a single-stage process i.e., a written test.

The written exam will be objective type and it will be conducted for 600 marks. The exam comprises of the following four papers

Paper I (General Studies and General Abilities) Paper II (History, Polity, and Society) Paper\ III (Economy and Development) Paper IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation)

Similarly, the written examination for Group III and IV posts will be conducted for 450 and 300 marks respectively.

Update OTR immediately

The candidates who are willing to appear for the TSPSC recruitment process must update One Time Registration (OTR). Earlier, the commission had asked the aspirants to update it immediately as a last-minute rush will result in many issues.

The option to update the OTR has been made available since March 28. The commission is also sending emails randomly to candidates who have registered OTR reminding them to update their details.