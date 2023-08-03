TSPSC Group I prelims final key released with changes

Hyderabad: The final key of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I prelims has been released with a few changes compared to the initial key. In this latest update, 8 questions have been excluded, and the answers to two other questions have been revised.

Following the omission of 8 questions, the total number of questions for which marks are allotted stands at 142, with a total of 150 marks being awarded. TSPSC conducted a meeting to review various issues before releasing the final key on the TSPSC website.

It should be noted that the prelims examination for group vacancies took place on June 11. After the initial key was issued, an expert committee was formed to evaluate objections received and make necessary changes. Based on the committee’s report, the final key has been released, and the authorities are now preparing to declare the results. However, the release of results may be delayed pending the disposal of cases in the High Court.

Officials revealed that apart from the omission of 8 questions, there have been alterations in the answers to two questions compared to the initial key. After excluding the mentioned 8 questions, the remaining 142 questions have been allotted 150 marks. It is important to note that more than one mark may be awarded for a single question.

The Group I vacancies received a staggering 3,80,081 applications, out of which 2,33,248 candidates appeared for the prelims examination. From the results of the preliminary examination, 50 candidates will be shortlisted for the mains examination for each available vacancy.