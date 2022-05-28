TSPSC removes requirement of bonafide certificate for OTR

28th May 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has removed the requirement of the bonafide certificate for One Time Registration (OTR).

The decision was taken after the commission came to know about the delay in the issuance of bonafide certificates by the schools.

Candidates who do not have bonafide certificate from grade I to X were also struggling to complete OTR.

After the commission’s decision to remove the requirement of bonafide for OTR, it is expected that the number of candidates applying for the Group I exam might increase.

