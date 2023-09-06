TSPSC reschedules written exam for physical director posts

The exam will now be conducted on November 14 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Written examination for physical director posts rescheduled by TSPSC
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday rescheduled the written recruitment examination for the post of physical director.

The posts were notified in the intermediate and technical education departments.

The exam will now be conducted on November 14 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on September 11.

The commission instructed candidates to download their hall tickets from its website one week before the examination date.

