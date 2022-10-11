TSRTC buses can now be tracked in real-time

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has come up with another facility to make passengers’ journeys wonderful. It has decided to allow passengers to track TSRTC buses in real-time.

Using an app that was developed by the corporation, passengers can track around 3800 TSRTC buses in real-time. For this purpose, the authorities have installed tracking equipment on public transport.

In Phase I, the facility will be available for Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, and Rajadhani buses. In a phased manner, other TSRTC buses will be added to the list of public transport that can be tracked through the app.

With the new facility, passengers will know the arrival and departure times of TSRTC buses in real-time. It will also provide information regarding the schedule and route of the buses.

Through the app, the passengers can also locate the nearest bus stop.

TSRTC bus from Hitech City to Hyderabad Airport

TSRTC is leaving no stone unturned to make the transport option the best among many. Recently, it launched a bus service from Hitech city to Hyderabad Airport.

Sharing the details about the service, the vice chairman and managing director of TSRTC V. C. Sajjanar had tweeted that the bus will be leaving Shilparamam every 30 minutes between 4:30 am and 10:30 pm daily and those who travel daily will get a 10 per cent discount.

TSRTC bus fair

A few months back, TSRTC decided to impose additional diesel cess, revising the fares for all services but exempted travellers in Greater Hyderabad.

The corporation imposed the additional diesel cess in slabs of Rs.5 and above depending on the distance travelled by the passengers, in all types of services in districts and long distance services.

In another move, TSRTC had hiked student bus pass fares in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and rural areas of districts. It pointed out that the last increase in bus pass fares was done in 2019. Almost for three years, the bus pass charges have not increased even though the diesel price has increased multifold, it said.

The TSRTC ferries more than 30 lakh passengers and about 12 Lakh students i.e. about 42 lakh plus commuters each day across various destinations in Telangana and to the neighbouring states. The Corporation buses use nearly 6 lakh litres of diesel each day.