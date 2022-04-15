TSRTC hikes ticket reservation charges

Hyderabad: The State government-owned TSRTC has hiked the ticket reservation charges. The ticket reservation charges have been increased by ₹20 to ₹30 per reservation.

However, the corporation has not made the announcement on the increase of the reservation charges. The revised reservation charges have come into force from March 27. The passengers have faulted the decision of the corporation to keep its decision to increase the charges as a secret. The authorities have already imposed a burden of cess on diesel one week back.

The cess of ₹2 has been imposed on city ordinary buses, ₹5 on express, super luxury and AC bus services. The revised charges would come into force from April 16.

The TSRTC increased the charges by 10 percent in March in the name of roundup charges, toll Cess and passenger Cess. The corporation has been facing huge financial losses owing to different problems, including corona lockdown