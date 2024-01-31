TSRTC invites applications for apprenticeship from new grads

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued a notification on Wednesday, January 31, inviting online applications through the NATS website from eligible non-engineering graduate candidates for apprenticeship at all the depots of TSRTC.

The candidates have to register at NATS Web Portal to apply for apprenticeship with the terms and conditions mentioned on the TSRTC official website, www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

According to the notification, the period of apprenticeship is three years. And during the period, stipends will be paid at the rate of Rs 15,000 for the first year, Rs 16,000 for the second year, and Rs 17,000 for the third year. The last date for application is February 16, 2024.