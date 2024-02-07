TSRTC MD visits staff injured in attack, assures support

TSRTC MD, Sajjanar advised the doctors to provide better treatment to conductor Ramesh, who was injured during the attack.

Published: 7th February 2024 9:53 pm IST
TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka

Hyderabad: The managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation VC Sajjanar paid a visit to the TSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka on Wednesday, February 7, to check on the driver and conductor who were attacked by miscreants near Tank Bund.

He said, “There was no fault of the staff in this accident, and the thugs attacked the staff deliberately.” He also enquired about their health and sought more information regarding the attack. He assured their families that TSRTC will take care of the injured driver and conductor.

An FIR has been registered under section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty) of the IPC and Public Property Damage Act.

According to police, “Serious action will be taken if the TSRTC staff who perform duties among the public are abused.”

Sajjanar further said that, “With the cooperation of the police department, the accused will be punished severely, and the history sheets will also be opened. The management of TSRTC will not tolerate such attacks that damage the morale of its staff and cause emotional distress.”

