Hyderabad: 2 held for attacking TSRTC staff with cricket bats

Hyderabad: Two people have been arrested for attacking an TSRTC bus driver and a conductor with cricket bats on Sunday night, February 4.

According to police, the accused, Mohammad Majeed and Mohammad Qasim, who were riding a bike, dangerously overtook the bus.

Angered by the reckless driving, the bus driver shouted at the bikers and entered into an argument with them. The bikers stopped their vehicle, entered the bus and started abusing and beating the driver and conductor with cricket bats.

In the melee, the driver Sheikh Abdul was severely injured, and conductor Ramesh’s left arm was broken. The glass of the bus was also shattered.

When alerted, Domalguda police reached the spot and arrested the two. They were sent to judicial remand for 14 days. An FIR has been registered under section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty) of the IPC and Public Property Damage Act.

Condemning the attack, TSRTC director VC Sajjanar warned of consequences if attacks on TSRTC staff members continue.

“It is unfortunate that some deliberately attack #TSRTC staff who are repeatedly warned. This is not good for society at all. Recently #Hyderabad the driver and conductor of Farooq Nagar Depona were indiscriminately attacked on Sunday night on the tank bund. They were beaten severely with a cricket bat. In this incident, conductor Ramesh’s left arm was broken. Driver Sheikh Abdul was injured. The RTC officials filed a complaint in Hyderabad Commissionerate Domal Guda Police Station about this incident and a case was registered. The accused Mohammad Majeed and Mohammad Qasim were arrested by the police. My thanks to the police who nabbed and arrested the accused in the shortest possible time. The management once again warns that any attack on the RTC staff will be punishable by law #TSRTC,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, a woman passenger kicked a TSRTC bus conductor and used abusive words. She was traced in Amberpet and later presented before a magistrate for judicial remand.