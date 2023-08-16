TSRTC runs buses from Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj via Moulali Kaman

The route will be served by four metro express and four city ordinary buses.

Published: 16th August 2023
(TSRTC Bus/ Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) commenced bus operations on Wednesday for the Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj route via Moulali Kaman.

These TSRTC buses aim to enhance the convenience of commuters from Moulali Kaman and nearby areas. The buses will run from Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj via ECIL X Roads, SP Nagar, Moulali Kaman, ZTS, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Shankarmutt, Koti, and CBS.

The first and last bus departures from Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj are scheduled at 5 am and 10:15 pm respectively. For the reverse route, from Afzalgunj to Kushaiguda, the first and last bus timings are 6:10 am and 9:30 pm respectively.

