Telangana: TSRTC to run 10 bus services to Odisha

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) in which the former has decided to run 10 bus services to the state of Odisha.

The agreement was signed in the presence of TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, and OSRTC MD Deeptesh Kumar Patnaik.

TSRTC also recently announced its decision to launch AC sleeper services for long-distance travel in March.

The 12 meters long AC sleeper bus has a capacity of accommodating 30 passengers, 15 on the lower level and another 15 on the upper level.

To ensure the safety of the passengers, a vehicle tracking system and panic button functions that are directly connected to the TSRTC control room are provided. The bus will be equipped with a parking optics camera and a fire detection suppression system to detect any fire-related incidents, said a press release on Monday.