TSRTC starts AC bus service from JNTU to Waverock; check timings

Published: 24th March 2022 7:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport has started a mini AC bus service from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad to WaveRock.

This will be a huge relief for IT employees who travel every day in the sultry heat for work.

The mini AC buses will run via Cyber Towers, Mindspace, Biodiversity Park, Gachibowli, Wipro, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Financial District, and Amazon.

The bus timings from JNTU to WaveRock: 8:00 am, 8:45 am, 9:40 am, 10:35 am, 11:10 am, 1:00 pm, 4:15 pm, 5:10 pm, 6:15 pm, and 7:00 pm.

Bus timings from Cyber Towers to JNTU 8:50 am, 9:35 am, 10:01 am, 12:00 pm, 3:25 pm, 6:20 pm, 5:15 pm, and 6:10 pm.

The ticket from JNTU to Mindspace is priced at Rs 25, JNTU to Waverock is Rs 40, Bachupally to Waverock is Rs 65 and Mindspace to Cyber Towers is Rs 25.

For further details, one can contact depot manager on +91 99592 26132.

