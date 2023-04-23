TSRTC to appoint ‘Village Bus Officers’ across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to introduce an innovative program to bring public transportation closer to the public.

It has chosen to hire bus officers in villages to attract people to it and has charged them with spreading information about numerous ‘citizen-friendly measures’ being implemented for the convenience of the public.

“These Village Bus Officers are expected to maintain constant contact with the villagers and village elders, as well as hold fortnightly meetings to solicit feedback and suggestions for improving bus services in the village.” TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan stated.

ప్రజా రవాణా వ్యవస్థను ప్రజల ముంగిటకు తీసుకెళ్లేందుకు #TSRTC వినూత్న కార్యక్రమానికి శ్రీకారం చుట్టింది. ప్రజలను తమ వైపునకు ఆకర్శించేందుకు తెలంగాణలోని గ్రామాల్లో బస్‌ ఆఫీసర్లను నియమించాలని నిర్ణయించింది. విలేజ్‌ బస్‌ ఆఫీసర్ల నియామకం, వారి విధి విధానాలకు సంబంధించిన మార్గదర్శకాలను… — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) April 22, 2023

“Their contact information will be kept at the Gramme Panchayat. In the form of a letter, the village sarpanch will be notified about the information of their local bus officer,” he added.

Sajjanar stated Village Bus Officers would collect information on marriages, auspicious festivals, and fairs in villages and explain the RTC services available for such occasions. If traffic is heavy, the number of bus rides will be increased.

The firm also chose to recognise and reward high-performing designated individuals.

Currently, RTC provides bus service to around 10,000 villages across the state and has chosen to appoint over 2,000 village bus officers.