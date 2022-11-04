TSRTC to introduce electric double-decker buses in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th November 2022 4:47 pm IST
TSRTC to ply electric double-decker buses on routes in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transportation (TSRTC) has purchased 10 electric double-decker buses that will be running on various routes like Patancheru-Koti, Jeedimetla-CBS, and Afzalgunj-Mehdipatnam.

A senior official said, “No traffic jam would happen by running these double-decker buses through these routes.”

According to sources, “Initially 10 electric double-decker buses would be purchased and they would be limited to three routes. In the future, more buses would be added.”

“The electric buses would be acquired via tender on rent; a company that wins the bid would get into an agreement with Telangana State Road Transportation. The fares and routes would be decided by TSRTC,” said a senior official.

State transport has analyzed the 22 electric buses running on Mumbai roads. After examining the finances and feasibility that the decision was carried out to purchase buses.

