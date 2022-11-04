Hyderabad: GHMC’s share of annual colony park maintenance increased by 5 percent

Hyderabad: At a meeting on Thursday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee passed a total of 12 resolutions, one of which increased the civic organization’s contribution to the upkeep of colony parks by colony welfare associations and resident welfare associations by 5 percent annually.

GHMC used to contribute 75 percent of the cost of maintaining the colony parks, with the association covering the remaining 25 percent.

The committee approved three plans to create model corridors along distinct parts of the Serilingampally zone. These include plans to build model corridors between Nanakramguda Junction and Gachibowli IT Heights Road, between Biodiversity Park and the Institute of Leather Technology, and between IT Heights Road and Gachibowli via Khajaguda Junction, with estimated costs of Rs 5.5 crore, Rs 6 crore, and Rs 5.2 crore, respectively.

For the Charminar Zone, a plan for the building of a stormwater drain from Chunne ke Bhatti in Shalibanda to Amjad Daula Bagh in Ramnaspura was also authorised.

The committee also approved a plan to buy 28 houses in Chandanagar between Narne Road and RTC Colony in order to build an overbridge. Several requests to sign into Memorandums of Understanding with various entities for the purposes of corporate social responsibility to transfer park laying, beautification, and maintenance-related tasks have been approved.

A reputable real estate company and the Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner have received approval for their agreement to use the latter’s funds to build a 100-meter BT road with a central median, lighting, vegetation, and viaducts for electrical cables and sewer lines close to Balaji Nagar in Moosapet Circle.