Hyderabad: MGIT conducts orientation program for engineering first year students

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) on Thursday conducted an orientation program for engineering first year students.

On the occasion, the vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Chaitanya Bharathi Educational Society Chairman D Praveen Reddy, and MGIT Principal Prof. G Chandra Mohan Reddy addressed the students.

Persons who attended the orientation program include secretary and correspondent J Pratap Reddy, vice chairperson N Padma, joint secretary T Kranthi, D&P chairperson B Shalini Reddy, vice principal K Sudhakar Reddy and HoDs.

Most expensive engineering college in Hyderabad

Recently, the Telangana government issued a GO for finalizing the fee structure in 159 engineering colleges in the state.

As per the revised fee structure, the number of colleges that will be collecting more than one lakh fees has reached 40 whereas the minimum fee has been raised to Rs. 45, 000. The new fee structure will be in force for the next three years.

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum.

The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh whereas, CBIT, Vardhaman College of Engineering, and Vasavi College of Engineering will collect Rs. 1.40 lakh per annum.

Admission into MGIT

MGIT which was established by the Chaitanya Bharathi Educational Society (CBES) in 1997 is located in Gandipet, Hyderabad.

The college which is affiliated to JNTUH offers a four-year Bachelor of Technology and a two-year Master of Technology.

Students are admitted into the college based on their ranks in TSEAMCET which is conducted by JNTUH every year.

The lateral entry admissions are done based on TSECET ranks.