TSRTC to merge with Telangana government

The move is set to benefit 46,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Hyderabad: The state government, on Monday, July 31, has decided to merge TSRTC with the government.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting. The bill will be tabled in the assembly session which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

After the bill is passed, TSRTC workers will be classified as government employees, making them eligible for all government benefits.d government employees thus eligible for all government benefits.

