TSRTC to run over 3,000 buses for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,845 buses during the Medaram Jatara scheduled to be conducted between February 16-19.

These buses will operate at 51 locations in Telangana and Maharashtra. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Friday said that approximately 23 lakh passengers are expected to participate in the jatara this year. Authorities have set up a base camp on 50 acres of land in Medaaram and it will be used a temporary bus stand.

Sajjanar went on to say that there be 42 queues at the temporary bus stand, 300 volunteers will be guiding the passengers. There is a provision to use the door-to-door pick-up services, which could be availed if there are 30 passengers from a locality. In order to make the bookings devotees are required to call 040-30102829.

The Managing Director mentioned that 523 buses in 1,250 trips so far, 1.20 lakh devotees were taken to Medaram. He further encouraged people to use the public transport system. RTC staff deployed at Medaram are fully vaccinated, awaiting the booster shot.

Sajjanar launched the “Medaram with the TSRTC” app developed by KITS students under the guidance of TSRTC officials. It will help passengers to make bookings, along with the information regarding Medaram , buses and routes. The app also provides details regarding accommodation services.The app is available on the TSRTC website, and will soon be available on Google play store.