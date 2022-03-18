TSRTC to set up nursing college in Tarnaka hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday announced that the state-owned corporation is all set to establish a nursing college with the latest technologies and amenities, in the state.

The head of TSRTC Bijjareddy Govardhan and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar made the announcement after receiving permission from the University of Health Sciences.

The college that is expected to have experienced faculty, along with spacious classrooms and laboratories, will be set up within the TSRTC hospital, in Tarnaka, the academic year for which will begin in March 2022.

The officials in the announcement stated that the council registration and college approval was accorded after a thorough review of all the terms and conditions required for its establishment.

The TSRTC Nursing College will begin with 50 seats each year, of which 30 seats are allocated to the convener quota and another 20 seats for the management quota.